Applying fluid dynamics to traffic flow

Fluid mechanics are often helpful how traffic behaves on busy roads. When you zoom out from individual drivers and look at the collective motion of cars, patterns emerge that resemble the flow of a fluid in a pipe. Concepts like density, velocity map neatly onto traffic as the density of cars increases, their average speed drops, and the flow of vehicles changes in predictable ways. By treating traffic as a fluid system governed by the laws of fluid dynamics, engineers can model congestion, design better roadways, meter traffic and control speeds in such a way that your morning commute flows smoothly.