Research Matters
Applying fluid dynamics to traffic flow

By Steve Kincaid
Published February 9, 2026 at 8:43 AM CST
Pictured is Oluwaseun Taiwo Ajadi, second year PhD candidate in Mechanical Engineering.
Oluwaseun Taiwo Ajadi
Oluwaseun Taiwo Ajadi, second year PhD candidate in Mechanical Engineering.

Fluid mechanics are often helpful how traffic behaves on busy roads. When you zoom out from individual drivers and look at the collective motion of cars, patterns emerge that resemble the flow of a fluid in a pipe. Concepts like density, velocity map neatly onto traffic as the density of cars increases, their average speed drops, and the flow of vehicles changes in predictable ways. By treating traffic as a fluid system governed by the laws of fluid dynamics, engineers can model congestion, design better roadways, meter traffic and control speeds in such a way that your morning commute flows smoothly.

Steve Kincaid
