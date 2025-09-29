KU graduate researcher Azeem Talabi is tackling the problem of chemo resistance in colorectal cancer by exploring combination therapies that break through this resistance.
Chemo resistance is the ability of cancer cells to resist the effects of chemotherapy, making treatment less effective or even ineffective. In the context of colorectal cancer (CRC), chemo resistance is a major challenge that can lead to treatment failure, cancer recurrence, and poor prognosis.
KU graduate researcher Azeem Talabi is tackling this problem by exploring combination therapies that break through this resistance.