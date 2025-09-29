© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Research Matters
Research Matters

KU graduate researcher Azeem Talabi is tackling the problem of chemo resistance in colorectal cancer by exploring combination therapies that break through this resistance.

Published September 29, 2025 at 9:05 AM CDT
Graduate researcher Azeem Talabi look through a microscope
Graduate researcher Azeem Talabi look through a microscope

Chemo resistance is the ability of cancer cells to resist the effects of chemotherapy, making treatment less effective or even ineffective. In the context of colorectal cancer (CRC), chemo resistance is a major challenge that can lead to treatment failure, cancer recurrence, and poor prognosis.

KU graduate researcher Azeem Talabi is tackling this problem by exploring combination therapies that break through this resistance.

Research Matters
Latest Episodes