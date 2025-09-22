© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Research Matters
There's a math problem in Kansas high schools that KU graduate researcher and former high school math teacher Natalie Patton is trying to solve….

Published September 22, 2025 at 8:33 AM CDT
There's a math problem in Kansas high schools that KU graduate researcher and former high school math teacher Natalie Patton is trying to solve….

Over 70% of U.S. 8th and 12th graders scored below the Proficient level on the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Mathematics Assessment.

It’s a serious concern because math proficiency isn’t just about passing tests, it’s foundational to future opportunity, equity, and national competitiveness.

The answer could be in implementing new strategies for learning.

