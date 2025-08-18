From waste water to transportation fuels, with a few other byproducts along the way. Is this the Midas touch? No, it's hydrothermal liquefaction!
João Victor Poli, a first-generation student from Brazil, is pursuing a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Kansas. He is working on Waste-to-Energy (WtE) technologies like hydrothermal liquefaction. What's that? Listen here to find out more.
