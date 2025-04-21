Developing an antigen-specific immunotherapy for treatment of type 1 diabetes.

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Grant Downes is a 2020-2024 Self Graduate Fellow pursuing a Ph.D. in bioengineering at the University of Kansas. His current research lies in the development of an antigen-specific immunotherapy for safe and efficacious treatment of type 1 diabetes.
He is a former member of the KU track and field team, competing in the decathlon.