Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge: The RSS Trio (February 14, 2026)

Published February 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
RSS Trio
Brian Turner

The organ jazz combo RSS Trio holds down a regular late night spot at the Green Lady Lounge. This week, we'll hear the RSS Trio perform some of their own music, including "Blues in the Kitchen" and "Tony's Tune", among others.

