Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Rod Fleeman Trio (February 7, 2026)

Published February 7, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
Rod Fleeman
Brian Turner

Master guitarist Rod Fleeman is also a prolific composer, as he demonstrates in this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge. The Rod Fleeman Trio, featuring bassist Gerald Spaits, drummer Ray DiMarchi and Rod Fleeman at the guitar will perform an hour of music, all composed by Rod.

Live at Green Lady Lounge
