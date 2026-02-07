91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Rod Fleeman Trio (February 7, 2026)
Published February 7, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
Master guitarist Rod Fleeman is also a prolific composer, as he demonstrates in this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge. The Rod Fleeman Trio, featuring bassist Gerald Spaits, drummer Ray DiMarchi and Rod Fleeman at the guitar will perform an hour of music, all composed by Rod.