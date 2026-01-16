91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
It's Afro-Cuban jazz on this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge, performed by Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic. The band is led by bassist Stanley Sheldon, joined by trumpeter Stan Kessler, pianist Brian Ward, drummer John Kizilarmut and Gary Cardile at the congas.