Live at Green Lady Lounge - Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic

Published January 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic
Brian Turner

It's Afro-Cuban jazz on this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge, performed by Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic. The band is led by bassist Stanley Sheldon, joined by trumpeter Stan Kessler, pianist Brian Ward, drummer John Kizilarmut and Gary Cardile at the congas.

