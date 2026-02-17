© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Prairie Journal

Prairie Journal: Kansas 250 Bookshelf -- Love Your Community!

By Kaye McIntyre
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:14 PM CST

Our Kansas 250 Bookshelf series continues with the first of two episodes on this month's theme: Love Your Community! This episode features conversations about the Walnut Valley Festival, a family's journey from Mexico to Kansas, and the resilience of two Kansas towns' in the face of declining population. The Kansas 250 Bookshelf is sponsored by the State Library of Kansas, in connection with the Kansas 250 Commission.

