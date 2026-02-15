Prairie Journal: In Pursuit
President's Day marks the launch of "In Pursuit," a series of weekly reflections and lessons on the lives of the U.S. presidents and first ladies. Dr. Colleen Shogan is the former archivist of the U.S. and CEO of "In Pursuit," a project to make presidential history accessible during "America 250," the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR1:
11am Sundays
6am Saturdays
Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays