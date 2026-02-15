Prairie Journal: In Pursuit

© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Published February 15, 2026 at 8:42 PM CST
Image provided by In Pursuit

President's Day marks the launch of "In Pursuit," a series of weekly reflections and lessons on the lives of the U.S. presidents and first ladies. Dr. Colleen Shogan is the former archivist of the U.S. and CEO of "In Pursuit," a project to make presidential history accessible during "America 250," the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

