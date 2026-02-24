Kansas 250 Bookshelf 2 -- Love Your Community!

Our Kansas 250 Bookshelf series continues with the second of two episodes on this month's theme: Love Your Community! This episode features conversations with artist Dave Loewenstein about Kansas murals, Prisca Barnes about the sit-in at the 1958 Dockum Drug Store, and Patrick O'Connor about the role of blues music in Wichita's African-American community.

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR1:

11am Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays