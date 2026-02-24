© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Journal

Kansas 250 Bookshelf 2 -- Love Your Community!

Published February 24, 2026 at 1:47 PM CST

Our Kansas 250 Bookshelf series continues with the second of two episodes on this month's theme: Love Your Community! This episode features conversations with artist Dave Loewenstein about Kansas murals, Prisca Barnes about the sit-in at the 1958 Dockum Drug Store, and Patrick O'Connor about the role of blues music in Wichita's African-American community.

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR1:
11am Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Prairie Journal
Latest Episodes