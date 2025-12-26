© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - December 26, 2025 (The TV Music of Jerry Goldsmith)

Published December 26, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith is one of the most successful film composers of the 20th century. Early in his career he found work as a clerk-typist at CBS, where he soon began contributing scores to TV shows. We'll hear music from The Waltons, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Twilight Zone, Playhouse 90 and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes