91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 26, 2025 (The TV Music of Jerry Goldsmith)
Published December 26, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Jerry Goldsmith is one of the most successful film composers of the 20th century. Early in his career he found work as a clerk-typist at CBS, where he soon began contributing scores to TV shows. We'll hear music from The Waltons, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Twilight Zone, Playhouse 90 and more.