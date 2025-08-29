91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - August 29, 2025 (The Films of Erich Wolfgang Korngold)
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Although his film career only included 16 films, composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold helped to shape the language of modern film music. On this edition of Film Music Friday we'll hear some of his landmark scores for The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Sea Hawk, Deception, King's Row and more.