91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - August 8, 2025 (The Golden Age of Science Fiction Films)
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week Film Music Friday takes a deep dive into the music of science fiction films. We'll hear music from classics like Things to Come, Destination Moon and The Day the Earth Stood Still, plus lesser-known films, including World Without End and The Colossus of New York.