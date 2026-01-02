© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - January 2, 2025 (Film Music in Concert)

Published January 2, 2026 at 9:00 PM CST
Films in Concert

Over the years, many film composers have arranged their movie compositions into concert suites to be performed by symphony orchestras. This week's Film Musi Friday will take you on a survey of film music as concert music, including themes from Scott of the Antarctic, Dangerous Moonlight, Star Wars, Close Encounters, Ronin and more.

