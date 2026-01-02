91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 2, 2025 (Film Music in Concert)
Published January 2, 2026 at 9:00 PM CST
Over the years, many film composers have arranged their movie compositions into concert suites to be performed by symphony orchestras. This week's Film Musi Friday will take you on a survey of film music as concert music, including themes from Scott of the Antarctic, Dangerous Moonlight, Star Wars, Close Encounters, Ronin and more.