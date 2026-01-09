91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 9, 2026 (Hoaxes and Hoaxters)
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:01 PM CST
What is a movie except an elaborate hoax? This week on Film Music Friday we dive into films about hoaxes, including music from I Was Monty's Double, Catch Me If You Can, Quiz Show, Now You See Me and more.