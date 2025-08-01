91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - August 1, 2025 (The Music of Jerome Moross)
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Composer Jerome Moross was born on August 1, 2013 and, on this edition of Film Music Friday, we'll hear samples of his movie scores, including music from The Big Country, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Jayhawkers and more.