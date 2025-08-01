© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - August 1, 2025 (The Music of Jerome Moross)

Published August 1, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Jerome Moross

Composer Jerome Moross was born on August 1, 2013 and, on this edition of Film Music Friday, we'll hear samples of his movie scores, including music from The Big Country, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Jayhawkers and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes