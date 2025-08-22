© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - August 22, 2025 (Whodunits!)

Published August 22, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Knives Out

This week's Film Music Friday dives in the whodunit, those twisty, complex murder mysteries that have been around as long as there have been movies. We'll hear music from The Big Sleep, And Then There Were None, Murder On the Orient Express, Knives Out and more.

