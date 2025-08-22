Film Music Friday - August 22, 2025 (Whodunits!)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week's Film Music Friday dives in the whodunit, those twisty, complex murder mysteries that have been around as long as there have been movies. We'll hear music from The Big Sleep, And Then There Were None, Murder On the Orient Express, Knives Out and more.