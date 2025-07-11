© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - July 11, 2025 (Rejected Film Scores)

Published July 11, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Rejected
Richard Revel

This week on Film Music Friday we're featuring rejected film scores. Among the films we'll hear whose initial scores were tossed out are 2001: A Space Odyssey, Torn Curtain, Platoon, The Exorcist and more.

