91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - July 11, 2025 (Rejected Film Scores)
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week on Film Music Friday we're featuring rejected film scores. Among the films we'll hear whose initial scores were tossed out are 2001: A Space Odyssey, Torn Curtain, Platoon, The Exorcist and more.