Film Music Friday - June 27, 2025 (The Music of David Raksin)
Published June 27, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Composer David Raksin created scores for more than 100 films and 300 TV shows, and penned the song standard "Laura". This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing the work of David Raksin in films, including The Bad and the Beautiful, Laura, Forever Amber, The Big Combo and more.