Film Music Friday - April 25, 2025 (Michael Giacchino)
Published April 25, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Composer Michael Giacchino has received an Oscar, an Emmy and three Grammys, and has scored some of the most popular films of the last decade. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear the work of Michael Giacchino on films like Up, Jurassic World, Doctor Strange, The Incredibles, Star Wars: Rogue One and more.