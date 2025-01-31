© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - January 31, 2025 (The Music of Warner Brothers)

Published January 31, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
The Maltese Falcon

The Warner Brothers studio made some of the first films with synchronized music scores and, thanks to the work of brilliant composers like Max Steiner and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, virtually invented the language of film music. This week on Film Music Friday we feature the "sound" of Warner Brothers films, including music from Adventures of Robin Hood, The Maltese Falcon, Giant, Charge of the Light Brigade and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes