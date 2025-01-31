91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 31, 2025 (The Music of Warner Brothers)
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
The Warner Brothers studio made some of the first films with synchronized music scores and, thanks to the work of brilliant composers like Max Steiner and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, virtually invented the language of film music. This week on Film Music Friday we feature the "sound" of Warner Brothers films, including music from Adventures of Robin Hood, The Maltese Falcon, Giant, Charge of the Light Brigade and more.