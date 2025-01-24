91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 24, 2025 (When Good Music Happens to Bad Movies)
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Composers sometimes create brilliant music for movies that just don't deserve it. This week, a deep dive into good music from bad movies, including Red Sonja, Timeline, The Core and The League of Extradorinary Gentlemen.