Film Music Friday - January 3, 2025 (Sherlock Holmes in the Movies)
Published January 4, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
The World's Greatest Detective has been a part of films since 1900, and is the most portrayed human literary character in film and television history. This week's Film Music Friday delves into Sherlock Holmes in the movies, with music from The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, The Seven Per Cent Solution, Young Sherlock Holmes and more.