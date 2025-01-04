© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - January 3, 2025 (Sherlock Holmes in the Movies)

Published January 4, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Sherlock Holmes

The World's Greatest Detective has been a part of films since 1900, and is the most portrayed human literary character in film and television history. This week's Film Music Friday delves into Sherlock Holmes in the movies, with music from The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, The Seven Per Cent Solution, Young Sherlock Holmes and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes