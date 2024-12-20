91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 20, 2024 (Christmas at the Movies)
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
'Tis the season for Christmas movies! On this Film Music Friday we're hearing music from holiday classics like It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story and more.