91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 6, 2024 (Documentaries)
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
The movie documentary has been around since the early 20th century and on this week's Film Music Friday we'll be spotlighting the music of documentary films. Among the films we'll hear - The River, Windjammer, The Mysterious Deep, The City and more.