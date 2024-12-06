© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - December 6, 2024 (Documentaries)

Published December 6, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST

The movie documentary has been around since the early 20th century and on this week's Film Music Friday we'll be spotlighting the music of documentary films. Among the films we'll hear - The River, Windjammer, The Mysterious Deep, The City and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes