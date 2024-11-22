© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - November 22, 2024 (Whodunits!)

Published November 22, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Murder on the Orient Express

It's music for high crimes and misdemeanors on this week's Film Music Friday, as we delve into the music of whodunits. You'll hear music from Murder on the Orient Express, Chinatown, The Big Sleep, Knives Out and more.

