91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 22, 2024 (Whodunits!)
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
It's music for high crimes and misdemeanors on this week's Film Music Friday, as we delve into the music of whodunits. You'll hear music from Murder on the Orient Express, Chinatown, The Big Sleep, Knives Out and more.