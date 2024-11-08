91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 8, 2024 (Fantastic Voyages)
Published November 8, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
We're off on some fantastic voyages on this week's Film Music Friday, as we hear from films that involve epic journeys. Among the films included: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Destination Moon, The Journey of Natty Gann and more.