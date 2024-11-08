© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - November 8, 2024 (Fantastic Voyages)

Published November 8, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

We're off on some fantastic voyages on this week's Film Music Friday, as we hear from films that involve epic journeys. Among the films included: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Destination Moon, The Journey of Natty Gann and more.

