Film Music Friday - November 1, 2024 (At War with the Movies)
Published November 1, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
We're At War with the Movies on this week's Film Music Friday, spotlighting music from some classic war films. Among the films featured - Patton, Bridge on the River Kwai, Sahara, Destination Tokyo and more.