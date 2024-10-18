91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - October 18, 2024 (David Shire)
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
David Shire wrote his first film score while still in his early 20s. From there he went to compose music for Broadway, TV and movies. Among his films - All the President's Men, The Hindenburg, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3 and others. On this week's Film Music Friday, join us as we hear the music of David Shire.