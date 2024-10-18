© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - October 18, 2024 (David Shire)

Published October 18, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
David Shire at the Movies

David Shire wrote his first film score while still in his early 20s. From there he went to compose music for Broadway, TV and movies. Among his films - All the President's Men, The Hindenburg, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3 and others. On this week's Film Music Friday, join us as we hear the music of David Shire.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes