Film Music Friday - October 11, 2024 (The Music of Film Noir, Part 5)
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Film Music Friday is back after a short break while KPR aired the BBC Proms Concerts! This week, it's another of our occasional forays into the music of film noir, with music from Sorry, Wrong Number, Please Murder Me, Double Indemnity and more.