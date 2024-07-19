© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - July 19, 2024 (Max Steiner)

Published July 19, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Max Steiner

Often called "the father of film music", composer Max Steiner helped to create the tradition of writing music for films. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear samples of Steiner's work in films like The Informer (for which he won his first Oscar), Gone with the Wind, Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Adventures of Don Juan and more.

