Film Music Friday - July 19, 2024 (Max Steiner)

Often called "the father of film music", composer Max Steiner helped to create the tradition of writing music for films. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear samples of Steiner's work in films like The Informer (for which he won his first Oscar), Gone with the Wind, Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Adventures of Don Juan and more.