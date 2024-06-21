© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - June 21, 2024 (Swashbucklers)

Published June 21, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Mark of Zorro

The movie swashbuckler has been around since the silent era and has spawned some of the greatest film scores. On this edition of Film Music Friday we'll hear examples from Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Mark of Zorro, Swashbuckler and more!

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes