Film Music Friday - June 21, 2024 (Swashbucklers)

The movie swashbuckler has been around since the silent era and has spawned some of the greatest film scores. On this edition of Film Music Friday we'll hear examples from Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Mark of Zorro, Swashbuckler and more!