Film Music Friday - May 31, 2024 (The Music of James Horner)
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
During his 30+ years as a film composer, James Horner collaborated with many of Hollywood's top filmmakers, including Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Walter Hill, George Lucas and many more. This week on Film Music Friday we'll hear some of Horner's most memorable scores, including music from Titanic, Field of Dreams, Glory, The Rocketeer and Searching for Bobby Fischer, among others.