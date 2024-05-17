Film Music Friday - May 17, 2024 (Spoofs!)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The first movie spoof was produced in 1905 and since then Hollywood has often poked fun at itself. On this week's Film Music Friday, we're hearing the music of movie spoofs, including themes from Blazing Saddles, The Big Bus, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid and more.