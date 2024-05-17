© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - May 17, 2024 (Spoofs!)

Published May 17, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Blazing Saddles

The first movie spoof was produced in 1905 and since then Hollywood has often poked fun at itself. On this week's Film Music Friday, we're hearing the music of movie spoofs, including themes from Blazing Saddles, The Big Bus, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid and more.

Film Music Friday
