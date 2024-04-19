© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - April 19, 2024 (The Music of Silent Films)

Published April 19, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Charlie Chaplin

Silent films were rarely silent. There was, of course, piano accompaniment in many theaters, and occasionally composers even wrote full orchestral scores. We'll hear some of those on this week's Film Music Friday, including music from Nosferatu, Metropolis, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Thief of Bagdad and more.

