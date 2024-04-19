91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - April 19, 2024 (The Music of Silent Films)
Published April 19, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Silent films were rarely silent. There was, of course, piano accompaniment in many theaters, and occasionally composers even wrote full orchestral scores. We'll hear some of those on this week's Film Music Friday, including music from Nosferatu, Metropolis, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Thief of Bagdad and more.