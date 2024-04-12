© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - April 12, 2024 (Film Music of Jerome Moross)

Published April 12, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Jerome Moross

Jerome Moross was part of a small cadre of New York-based composers in the 1930s, including Leonard Bernstein, David Diamond and Bernard Herrmann. His career took various paths, creating music for films and TV, theatre and the concert hall. This week on Film Music Friday we'll hear some examples of the Moross magic from The Big Country, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Jayhawkers and more.

