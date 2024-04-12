91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - April 12, 2024 (Film Music of Jerome Moross)
Published April 12, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Jerome Moross was part of a small cadre of New York-based composers in the 1930s, including Leonard Bernstein, David Diamond and Bernard Herrmann. His career took various paths, creating music for films and TV, theatre and the concert hall. This week on Film Music Friday we'll hear some examples of the Moross magic from The Big Country, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Jayhawkers and more.