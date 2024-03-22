© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - March 22, 2024 (Treasure Hunters)

Published March 22, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Raiders of the Lost Ark

Stories about treasure hunting has captivated filmmakers for decades. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from movies about searching for treasure, with excerpts from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Goonies, National Treasure, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more.

