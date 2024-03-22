91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 22, 2024 (Treasure Hunters)
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Stories about treasure hunting has captivated filmmakers for decades. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from movies about searching for treasure, with excerpts from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Goonies, National Treasure, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more.