91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - March 8, 2024 (French Film Music)

Published March 8, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST

The first public showing a motion picture occurred in France in 1895 and today the French film industry is the most prolific in the world. On this week's Film Music Friday we explore the world of French film music, with excerpts from Beauty and the Beast, Jules and Jim, Elevator to the Gallows, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and more.

