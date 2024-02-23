© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - February 23, 2024 (Film Music Suites)

Published February 23, 2024 at 8:01 PM CST
Vertigo

Movie music is often re-fashioned into suites for concert orchestra and on this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some examples. There's music from The Lost Patrol, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Vertigo, Mysterious Island and more!

Film Music Friday
