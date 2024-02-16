91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - February 16, 2024 (Rejected Film Scores, Part 2)
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday presents another look at film scores that were rejected for some reason and never used in their intended films. We'll hear music composed (but rejected) for Gangs of New York, Troy, Battle of Britain, Frenzy and more!