Film Music Friday - January 19, 2024 (The End of the World)
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Whether it's by interplanetary invasion, natural disaster or a dangerous experiment gone wrong, the Earth has been destroyed many times on-screen. On this week's Film Music Friday we hear music from films about the end of the world, including When Worlds Collide, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Crack in the World, The Core and lots more.