Film Music Friday - January 5, 2024 (The Newman Family of Composers)

Published January 5, 2024 at 9:02 PM CST
Newman Family

The Newman family of composers have significantly shaped the film industry for over three generations. This week on Film Music Friday, we'll delve into the music of Alfred, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David and Randy Newman for films like Beau Geste, Diary of Anne Frank, Island in the Sky, Seabiscuit, Skyfall, The Natural and more.

