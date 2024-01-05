91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 5, 2024 (The Newman Family of Composers)
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:02 PM CST
The Newman family of composers have significantly shaped the film industry for over three generations. This week on Film Music Friday, we'll delve into the music of Alfred, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David and Randy Newman for films like Beau Geste, Diary of Anne Frank, Island in the Sky, Seabiscuit, Skyfall, The Natural and more.