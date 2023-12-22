91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 22, 2023 (Christmas Movies)
Published December 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday dives into the music of movies set at Christmastime, including It's a Wonderful Life, The Bishop's Wife, A Christmas Story, Miracle on 34th Street, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.