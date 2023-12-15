© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - December 15, 2023 (Time Travel)

Published December 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
The Time Machine

Filmmakers have always been fascinated with the concept of time travel. This week on Film Music Friday, we jump into movies about time travel, including Planet of the Apes, The Time Machine, Somewhere in Time, Edge of Tomorrow, Safety Not Guaranteed and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes