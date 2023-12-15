91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 15, 2023 (Time Travel)
Published December 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
Filmmakers have always been fascinated with the concept of time travel. This week on Film Music Friday, we jump into movies about time travel, including Planet of the Apes, The Time Machine, Somewhere in Time, Edge of Tomorrow, Safety Not Guaranteed and more.