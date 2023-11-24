© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - November 24, 2023 (The Music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold)

Published November 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Although his film career was relatively brief - just 16 films - composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold won two Oscars and created music for some of Hollywood's most classic films. On this edition of Film Music Friday, we'll hear Korngold's music for Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, King's Row, The Prince and the Pauper and more.

