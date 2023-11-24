91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 24, 2023 (The Music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold)
Published November 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
Although his film career was relatively brief - just 16 films - composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold won two Oscars and created music for some of Hollywood's most classic films. On this edition of Film Music Friday, we'll hear Korngold's music for Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, King's Row, The Prince and the Pauper and more.