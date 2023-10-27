91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - October 27, 2023 (Horror Films)
Published October 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
With Halloween upon us, this week's Film Music Friday features music from some classic horror movies, including Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Beast with Five Fingers, The Fly, It Came from Outer Space and more.