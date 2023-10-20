91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - October 20, 2023 (Music of Film Noir, Pt. 4)
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Film Music Friday is another excursion into the hard-boiled music of film noir. We'll hear music from classics like Key Largo, Elevator to the Gallows, Cape Fear, L.A. Confidential and more.