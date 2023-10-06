91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - October 6, 2023 (Box Office Hits)
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
Just because a film makes a lot of money doesn't necessarily mean it's bad. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from several big - really big - box office hits, including Top Gun, The Black Panther, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Skyfall, Titanic and more.