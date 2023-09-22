© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - September 22, 2023 (Page to Screen)

Published September 22, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Lost Horizon

The transition from page to screen can often be bumpy, and sometimes produces classic films. On this Film Music Friday, we'll look at films adapted from the printed page, including Ben-Hur, Lost Horizon, Farenheit 451 and She.

